TITO MBOWENI: Structural reforms — not spending — are the best way to achieve growth

At this point, however, a disagreement emerges. Some economists believe the responsible way to stabilise debt is to increase government spending to boost economic growth. A few of them say that a focus on structural reforms is unproductive. Others disagree, and point out that high debt levels constrain the effect of additional spending on growth. Proponents of the latter also believe changing the underlying structure of the economy is the best way to enable sustainable and inclusive growth in the long run.

Between 2009 and 2019 government expenditure increased from 27.8% to 32.2% of GDP. Economic growth was simultaneously persistently lower than expected. Estimates of our long-term potential growth fell from close to 4% in the late 2000s to about 1% in 2019.

The explanations for this outcome are the following:

Structural constraints such as the lack of affordable and reliable electricity depress economic growth.

Unsustainable government spending, funded by tax increases and greater debt issuance, has led to higher debt, which has constrained public and private investment and thus growth.

The recent supplementary budget allows for a substantial short-term increase in debt and spending, which we believe is a prudent way of balancing the needs of the crisis with inescapable long-run fiscal sustainability concerns.

SA faces a number of structural constraints to growth that were identified in the National Development Plan. In response, detailed structural reforms were articulated in the government’s document “Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth, and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for SA”. These reforms are structural in the sense that they do not respond to cyclical changes in economic activity (such as a downturn in global demand) or sudden demand or supply shocks (such as the Covid-19 pandemic). Instead, these structural reforms are meant to strengthen the country’s resilience to cyclical changes by addressing the underlying structural elements that contribute to low growth.

The release of telecommunications spectrum is an example of a structural reform that can enhance the ability of businesses to deploy new technologies, lower the cost of data for households and act as a mechanism to allow new participants to enter the industry.