Drug manufacturers on high alert for coronavirus disruption
Pharmaceutical companies, along with the government, are monitoring the coronavirus and the supply of medicines sourced from Asia
04 March 2020 - 18:45
Pharmaceutical companies are closely monitoring the potential effect of the coronavirus on the supply of medicines and raw materials sourced from Asia, SA’s biggest trade association for drug manufacturers said on Wednesday.
Fears of potential medicine shortages have been heightened by India’s announcement on Tuesday that it plans to curtail exports of some common drugs due to growing concerns over a shortage of key ingredients sourced from China, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic.
