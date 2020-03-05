Money & Investing AB INBEV Go on, crack open a Corona The beer, not the virus, has been a rare bright spot for brewer AB InBev as the market grapples with the health disaster BL PREMIUM

When China sneezes, the world’s largest brewer catches the flu.

AB InBev lost out on $285m in sales and $170m in earnings in the first two months of this year alone due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, CEO Carlos Brito told investors last week.