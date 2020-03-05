AB INBEV
Go on, crack open a Corona
The beer, not the virus, has been a rare bright spot for brewer AB InBev as the market grapples with the health disaster
05 March 2020 - 05:00
When China sneezes, the world’s largest brewer catches the flu.
AB InBev lost out on $285m in sales and $170m in earnings in the first two months of this year alone due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, CEO Carlos Brito told investors last week.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now