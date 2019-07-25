Mixed messages come out of PIC inquiry

In his second week of testimony before the inquiry into the Public Investment Corp (PIC), former CEO Dan Matjila has offered his account of some of the questionable goings-on at the state-owned asset manager — events that prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the judicial commission of inquiry.

But good luck to anyone trying to get a firm grasp on the veracity of Matjila’s testimony, In some instances, the accounts provided by Matjila and other witnesses are widely disparate. In others, he’s been light on detail, despite being expected to know much more — given his responsibilities as CEO — about the particular subjects he has opted to share.

So while Matjila has completed testimony in relation to three controversial deals — investments in Total SA, SA Home Loans (SAHL) and VBS Mutual Bank — the specifics surrounding potential wrongdoing are still unclear.

Consortium controversy

The PIC’s funding of a stake in Tosaco Energy, Total SA’s BEE partner, in 2015 raised eyebrows after Matjila was accused of forcing two consortiums to combine. This was according to Lawrence Mulaudzi, a principal of the Kilimanjaro Capital consortium, who appeared before the commission in March.

In his testimony, Mulaudzi said the PIC had initially provided exclusive support for Kilimanjaro’s bid for the stake in Tosaco. But following a meeting with Matjila, he was told in no uncertain terms to combine with another consortium competing for the deal: Sakhumnotho, led by Sipho Mseleku, who had previously enjoyed support from the PIC.

Matjila allegedly informed Mulaudzi that if he failed to do so, the PIC would withdraw funding for Kilimanjaro in the transaction — which would mean it would probably lose the deal.

Despite being "devastated" by this news, Mulaudzi ultimately agreed to combine with Mseleku, splitting the R1.7bn deal equally.