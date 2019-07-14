Business Beware the man with nothing to lose PIC's Dan Matjila reticent on his own alleged sins but voluble on those of others BL PREMIUM

Dan Matjila's opening salvo at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission must have set alarm bells ringing in all sorts of places, not least Luthuli House, as the former CEO and long-serving chief investment officer (CIO) appeared to answer to a range of accusations that have been levelled against him about his 15-year tenure.