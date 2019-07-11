Opinion / Columnists MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Dan Matjila uses asset management jargon to confuse at PIC probe The most egregious fact is that Dan Matjila was allowed to be both the CEO and chief investment officer, an unheard of pairing BL PREMIUM

As a rabid reader of criminal fiction and having grown up devouring episodes of Law & Order I am — at least in my own eyes — an expert at watching and analysing live court proceedings. So, the real disclaimer is I am no expert.