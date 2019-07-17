Lancaster loan gave PIC a seat on Steinhoff’s board
Backing for former union leader Jayendra Naidoo’s firm cost asset manager R12bn, says Dan Matjila
17 July 2019 - 05:10
The Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC’s) loan to former trade union leader and businessman Jayendra Naidoo to buy shares in Steinhoff, which ultimately led to the asset manager losing nearly R12bn, was conceived to influence governance at the global furniture manufacturer and retailer.
