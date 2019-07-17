Companies COMPANY COMMENT A seat at the Steinhoff table cost the PIC billions It seems that Dan Matjila, unlike almost everybody else, had doubts about the quality of Steinhoff’s corporate governance back in 2016 BL PREMIUM

It did smack a little of ex-post-rationalisation, and it did seem like an enormous fee for access to the board, but former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila was on the right track when he told the Mpati commission of inquiry about the importance of having director representation on a board.