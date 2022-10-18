LIVE DEBATE: SA’s medium-term budget — have your say

Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
To reverse its economic decline SA needs leaders with a sense of public service who empathise with people from all walks of life
Provincial education department says it transferred R28m to cover overdue fees after civil group threatens legal action
Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences
Goldman CEO David Solomon says it's time to be cautious as US recession likely
Top financial firms respond to questions by British legislators tasked with meeting net-zero obligations
The group has not capitalised on its strengths and needs energetic management
Coach Jacques Nienaber names 26 players who will start preparing in Stellenbosch for the northern hemisphere tour
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
Critics of the National Treasury say SA’s macroeconomic framework has adopted a highly restrictive path, with the role of fiscal policy being narrowly conceived to maintain low tax and debt levels and achieve ‘macroeconomic stability’.
Join BusinessLIVE’s Twitter Space live discussion at 7pm on October 20 ahead of next week’s medium-term budget as our experts — former head of National Treasury’s budget office prof Michael Sachs, Cosatu’s head of policy Lebogang Mulaisi, executive chief economist at Alexforbes Isaah Mhlanga and Business Day editor-at-large Hillary Joffe, unpack this and many other issues alongside our host Khaya Sithole, a respected scholar and CA.
Mining production falls for seventh consecutive month