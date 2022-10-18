×

Economy

LIVE DEBATE: SA’s medium-term budget — have your say

Join BusinessLIVE’s Twitter Space live discussion at 7pm on October 20 ahead of next week’s medium-term budget

18 October 2022 - 13:21 BusinesssLIVE
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Critics of the National Treasury say SA’s macroeconomic framework has adopted a highly restrictive path, with the role of fiscal policy being narrowly conceived to maintain low tax and debt levels and achieve ‘macroeconomic stability’. 

Join BusinessLIVE’s Twitter Space live discussion at 7pm on October 20 ahead of next week’s medium-term budget as our experts — former head of National Treasury’s budget office prof Michael Sachs, Cosatu’s head of policy Lebogang Mulaisi, executive chief economist at Alexforbes Isaah Mhlanga and Business Day editor-at-large Hillary Joffe, unpack this and many other issues alongside our host Khaya Sithole, a respected scholar and CA.

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Expect a restrained budget followed by outrage from the Left

Giving up on debt stability would be a recipe for disaster. The solution is faster growth, not more spending
Opinion
1 day ago

What economists will look for in medium-term budget

They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
Economy
22 hours ago

Godongwana promises Eskom debt relief details in medium-term budget

Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy statement on October 26
Economy
1 day ago
