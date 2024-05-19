SAM MKOKELI: President Dolittle does the wrong thing, again
President Cyril Ramaphosa is not done signing controversial bills or acting in a manner that will ruin South Africa. He has the Public Procurement Bill in his in-tray. He is leading a declining party that can only choose a futile populism that will not help its survival as it struggles to arrest an electoral decline that started in 2009.
It is hard to think of National Health Insurance and not link it to Discovery Health or its founder, Adrian Gore. Discovery Health’s share price fell by 2% this week as Ramaphosa signed the NHI bill. That’s not a big loss for a share that has gone up 1,100% in the past 20 years. The ANC has been good to Gore and his businesses. It has created a stable environment for investors to get their dividends easily. It has also destroyed the public health infrastructure it inherited from the bad apartheid government, so much so that medical aid funds have grown tremendously due to the ANC’s failures...
