WENDY KNOWLER: Motorist wins six-year fight over rust on new car
It’s been more than six years since Gregory Williams discovered rust in his then three-month-old Ford Everest; a defect he wanted fixed, of course. But the dealership — Lazarus Ford in Centurion — denied any liability, claiming that the corrosion was not a manufacturing defect, but rather caused by a pool acid spill.
Williams insisted that wasn’t the case, and later sent the dealership photos showing corrosion, not only on the bolts of the vehicle's rear loading compartment under the carpet cover, which was his initial discovery, but also on several other parts, including the undercarriage. In response, the dealership invited Williams to return the Everest for further evaluation by the manufacturer, Ford...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.