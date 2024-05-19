Vodacom pursues joint ventures to increase fibre and rural network connectivity in international markets
19 May 2024 - 08:16
Vodacom is pursuing joint ventures in some countries where it operates to accelerate fibre and rural network connectivity as it targets an additional 30-million subscribers in the next three years.
It grew overall subscribers to just more than 200-million across eight countries and wants to take that to 230-million by 2027...
