ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Tech meets tradition in single malt
Each bottle can interact with consumers actively, telling the story of the whisky and the bottle itself
Whisky is widely regarded as a timeless symbol of authenticity and tradition. Yet it has embraced the digital age with remarkable enthusiasm. In an astonishing blend of the very old and the very new, for example, revered single-malt brand The Glenlivet recently unveiled a 50-year-old whisky paying homage to twelve essential elements in the whisky craft.
Twelve separate editions represent these elements, ranging from the spiritual to the scientific — with the labels generated by AI technology. But that is just the beginning. Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chair and CEO of Chivas Brothers, stewards of whisky brands ranging from The Glenlivet to Chivas Regal, told Business Times during a visit to South Africa this week that the dynamic interplay between age-old craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology was helping to revitalise the industry...
