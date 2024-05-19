ZANDILE MAKHOBA: Jobs trump the unemployment grant as South Africans grow hopeful about work
19 May 2024 - 08:23
For a year of expected weak economic growth, the latest employment statistics show that the country is maintaining a sense of resilience.
Employment grew by 555,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2023, representing a 3.5% year-on-year increase. Most of the employment growth was driven by the formal sector, in contrast to the decline in the business confidence index, which may be an encouraging sign that real business activity is countering the cloud of weak sentiment...
