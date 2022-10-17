CLAIRE BISSEKER: Expect a restrained budget followed by outrage from the Left

There are fears that the reports will indicate an economy set to slow dramatically, one analyst says
The ANC’s strategy in local government seems to be if we cannot govern, nobody will
South Africans’ confidence that a climate crisis will be averted in their lifetime has declined, according to a new survey conducted by global tech firm Epson.
Disruptions in supply chains and delays in project milestone payments persist with a number of projects progressing slower than planned
Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy statement on October 26
Scores of competitors to tech giant’s shopping service want watchdogs to use new rules to ensure it complies with order
A fresh wave of Russian drone and missile attacks hit a residential building and power facilities in Kyiv and caused damage in other Ukrainian cities
Racing fans in Australia, England and SA are out of pocket after outsiders take the honours
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
Two years ago former finance minister Tito Mboweni shocked SA by delivering a medium-term budget policy statement that proposed cutting expenditure by R300bn, with public servants to bear more than half of that pain through a three-year wage freeze. Even then, debt would only stabilise at 95% of GDP by 2025 — a horrible prospect.
In sharp contrast, next week finance minister Enoch Godongwana is set to present a medium-term budget that delivers another huge revenue overrun and shows accelerated progress towards getting debt to stabilise at a far more palatable 75% by 2025.
It is hard to reconcile the Covid-19 pandemic, Ukraine war and inflation shock with the turnaround in SA’s fiscal fortunes. The short explanation is that this period has coincided with a commodity boom, resulting in windfall mining profits that have percolated through the economy, generating successive revenue overruns.
To its credit, the National Treasury has managed to save about half of the windfall, and used the rest to offset the impact of the pandemic, softening (but not derailing) the fiscal austerity Mboweni set in motion. Of course, the politicians have used the breathing space to kick the can down the road.
Instead of taking tough decisions on which state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to jettison, whether SA can afford a basic income grant (BIG), and how to permanently restructure the public service, they have kept bailing out loss-making SOEs, extended the Covid-19 special grant without taking a decision on its long-term sustainability, and kept paying public servants over the odds based on one-year agreements.
All this was possible when a positive terms of trade shock and historically loose global economic policy were supporting SA’s fiscal position. But it didn’t mean the economy’s ability to generate more revenue had improved on a sustainable basis.
The situation is quite different now: global monetary conditions have tightened considerably and is likely to cause a global recession. SA’s commodity export prices have been falling, financial inflows and the rand have weakened, inflation has soared, and the SA Reserve Bank is hiking rates aggressively.
So, while next week’s medium-term budget may please the markets on the day, SA’s deeper fiscal fault lines have not gone away — growth is still too low, the interest rate on government borrowing is still too high, and the expenditure restraint needed to prevent debt from rising is not, and never has been, politically feasible.
With growth having underperformed and unemployment and service delivery having worsened over much of the past decade, the pressure on the government to increase social spending has never been more acute, or warranted. Unfortunately, the government has never been less able to execute a growth plan. The looming ANC elective conference and 2024 general election will make it difficult for it to resist pressure to spend more. And given state incapacity growth is likely to remain elusive.
The upshot will be that by the 2023 October medium-term budget, SA could face a revenue undershoot, with the deficit widening again. That is, unless the commodity boom has legs. But that seems incompatible with a global recession. Mindful of this, the Treasury is likely to publish conservative medium-term growth and revenue forecasts this week, and Godongwana will probably again pour cold water on calls for a universal BIG.
This will infuriate the Left, which is rightly alarmed at the deterioration of core public services, especially education, health and policing. It accuses the government of betraying the poor and urges a tax-funded expansion of the social wage, as well as greater support for industry and infrastructure.
Of course, what is really needed is faster growth, driven by a resurgence in private-sector fixed investment and job creation. Only that can deliver sustainably stronger tax revenues, but it requires fundamental reforms to the way the government manages the economy. Until then the Treasury is right to hold the line on fiscal discipline. Giving up on debt stability is a recipe for disaster that would end up hurting the poor most.
• Bisseker is a Financial Mail assistant editor.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Expect a restrained budget followed by outrage from the Left
Giving up on debt stability would be a recipe for disaster. The solution is faster growth, not more spending
Two years ago former finance minister Tito Mboweni shocked SA by delivering a medium-term budget policy statement that proposed cutting expenditure by R300bn, with public servants to bear more than half of that pain through a three-year wage freeze. Even then, debt would only stabilise at 95% of GDP by 2025 — a horrible prospect.
In sharp contrast, next week finance minister Enoch Godongwana is set to present a medium-term budget that delivers another huge revenue overrun and shows accelerated progress towards getting debt to stabilise at a far more palatable 75% by 2025.
It is hard to reconcile the Covid-19 pandemic, Ukraine war and inflation shock with the turnaround in SA’s fiscal fortunes. The short explanation is that this period has coincided with a commodity boom, resulting in windfall mining profits that have percolated through the economy, generating successive revenue overruns.
To its credit, the National Treasury has managed to save about half of the windfall, and used the rest to offset the impact of the pandemic, softening (but not derailing) the fiscal austerity Mboweni set in motion. Of course, the politicians have used the breathing space to kick the can down the road.
Instead of taking tough decisions on which state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to jettison, whether SA can afford a basic income grant (BIG), and how to permanently restructure the public service, they have kept bailing out loss-making SOEs, extended the Covid-19 special grant without taking a decision on its long-term sustainability, and kept paying public servants over the odds based on one-year agreements.
All this was possible when a positive terms of trade shock and historically loose global economic policy were supporting SA’s fiscal position. But it didn’t mean the economy’s ability to generate more revenue had improved on a sustainable basis.
The situation is quite different now: global monetary conditions have tightened considerably and is likely to cause a global recession. SA’s commodity export prices have been falling, financial inflows and the rand have weakened, inflation has soared, and the SA Reserve Bank is hiking rates aggressively.
So, while next week’s medium-term budget may please the markets on the day, SA’s deeper fiscal fault lines have not gone away — growth is still too low, the interest rate on government borrowing is still too high, and the expenditure restraint needed to prevent debt from rising is not, and never has been, politically feasible.
With growth having underperformed and unemployment and service delivery having worsened over much of the past decade, the pressure on the government to increase social spending has never been more acute, or warranted. Unfortunately, the government has never been less able to execute a growth plan. The looming ANC elective conference and 2024 general election will make it difficult for it to resist pressure to spend more. And given state incapacity growth is likely to remain elusive.
The upshot will be that by the 2023 October medium-term budget, SA could face a revenue undershoot, with the deficit widening again. That is, unless the commodity boom has legs. But that seems incompatible with a global recession. Mindful of this, the Treasury is likely to publish conservative medium-term growth and revenue forecasts this week, and Godongwana will probably again pour cold water on calls for a universal BIG.
This will infuriate the Left, which is rightly alarmed at the deterioration of core public services, especially education, health and policing. It accuses the government of betraying the poor and urges a tax-funded expansion of the social wage, as well as greater support for industry and infrastructure.
Of course, what is really needed is faster growth, driven by a resurgence in private-sector fixed investment and job creation. Only that can deliver sustainably stronger tax revenues, but it requires fundamental reforms to the way the government manages the economy. Until then the Treasury is right to hold the line on fiscal discipline. Giving up on debt stability is a recipe for disaster that would end up hurting the poor most.
• Bisseker is a Financial Mail assistant editor.
READ MORE BY CLAIRE BISSEKER
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Fears of SA’s demise are premature
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Optimists believe in SA’s imminent revival but are cursed with short memories
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Winde is showing other politicians how to make the news good again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.