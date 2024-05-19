Careers How to ... Support managers B L Premium

Managers are usually much more stressed than their team members as they do the work of managing as well as fulfilling their operational tasks. Companies need to pay attention to ensure their managers are supported.

“To succeed in business, you need a high-performing team that collaborates, innovates, shares the organisation’s vision and drives the company towards its goals. The challenge is ensuring the leadership team nurtures a performance culture without worrying about long working hours, burning out and losing work-life balance,” says Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy, an eLearning consultancy...