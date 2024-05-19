Careers My Brilliant Career: Tackling stigmas around sexual and mental health Andi Bengis is an occupational therapist, with a special interest in sexual and mental health B L Premium

I interviewed you for My Brilliant Career in January 2020 — before the Covid pandemic — what career changes have you made in the past four years?

During the pandemic I decided that I was in the right stage of my life to continue studying. Since the beginning of my career as an occupational therapist, I have always focused on sexual health as I believe that all clients need to be treated holistically. Sexual health is often overlooked as part of a client’s wellbeing...