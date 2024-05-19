Don't whinge, do better, FlySafair tells competitors
19 May 2024 - 08:29
Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer for South Africa's leading low-cost carrier FlySafair, says instead of trying to ground the airline for allegedly breaking the law on foreign ownership, their rivals should up their game.
“We don't believe that foreign ownership confers any particular competitive advantage,” he says, adding that their ownership is in full compliance with the law...
