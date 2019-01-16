Science & Technology

How blockchain will make sure the cobalt in Ford batteries is abuse-free

The carmaker, IBM and other companies have joined forces in the first blockchain project to monitor cobalt supplies from the Democratic Republic of Congo

16 January 2019 - 09:33 Barbara Lewis
Image: 123RF/ cobalt
Image: 123RF/ cobalt

London — Carmaker Ford, technology giant IBM, South Korean cathode maker LG Chem and China’s Huayou Cobalt have joined forces in the first blockchain project to monitor cobalt supplies from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The pilot, overseen by responsible-sourcing group RCS Global, aims to help manufacturers ensure that cobalt used in lithium-ion batteries has not been mined by children or used to fuel conflict.

Companies are under pressure from consumers and investors to prove that minerals are sourced without human rights abuses, but tracking raw materials throughout their journey is challenging.

The project announced on Wednesday has been quietly under way since December. Starting with industrially mined cobalt in Congo, it is monitoring supplies all the way to lithium-ion batteries for Ford vehicles.

Supplies of cobalt, expected to be needed in huge quantities for electric vehicles and electronic devices, are concentrated in Congo, a sprawling, volatile nation that has been racked by civil war and political tension.

The outcome of elections in December, which had been intended to be Congo's first democratic transfer of power in six decades, is contested.

RCS says the IBM blockchain platform could be used to include other minerals and to allow artisanal miners, which analysts say are the biggest issue with regard to ethical sourcing, to join a blockchain-based network of validated participants.

Blockchain, famed as the technology behind cryptocurrency bitcoin, works by providing a shared record of data held by a network of individual computers rather than a single party.

For the pilot project, which should be completed around the middle of the year, cobalt from Huayou’s industrial mine will be placed in secure bags, entered into a blockchain and traced from the mine and smelter to LG Chem’s cathode and battery plant in South Korea and then on to a Ford plant in the US.

Because minerals are often combined with metals from various sources when they are smelted, they are particularly difficult to track.

The RCS project seeks to enforce best practice by using guidelines drawn up by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

IBM said it was exploring the potential of chemical analysis using artificial intelligence (AI) to pinpoint the origin of cobalt and ensure so-called clean cobalt was not smelted with minerals sourced less responsibly.

“There is no fool-proof method, but you have to keep the ball moving forward, to keep raising the level of accuracy,” Manish Chawla, general manager of IBM’s mining and industrial sector business, said.

“Blockchain has been proven to be a very effective technology in raising the bar.”

IBM has already worked with retailers including Walmart and Carrefour to trace food through supply chains.

In the mining sector, meanwhile, Anglo American’s De Beers has begun using blockchain to track diamonds. 

Reuters

DRC miner SMB leaves responsible-sourcing scheme to join another

SMB has given 30 days' notice to end its contract with the ITSCI supply chain initiative, citing the scheme's rising costs
Companies
7 days ago

Satellites to safety apps: 10 new uses of technology to help people in 2018

Governments and companies have found new ways to use technology in 2018 to help people globally
Life
22 days ago

FT : Year in a word: Crypto

Blockchain, bitcoin and billions were words spoken with reverence by believers, but now even the most fervent fans have conceded the bubble has burst
Opinion
26 days ago

Most read

1.
How blockchain will make sure the cobalt in Ford ...
Science & Technology
2.
The complex reasons for SA’s organ donor shortage
Science & Technology
3.
Bill Gates’s big plans for the humble toilet ...
Science & Technology
4.
Bitcoin turns 10 — what are the odds of it ...
Science & Technology

Related Articles

‘Exponential disruption’ may sound worrying, but its all about staying relevant
Opinion

Bubble burst of the year: Bitcoin
News & Fox

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: SA cryptocurrency guru is no bull when it comes to coins
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.