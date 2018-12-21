Bubble burst of the year: Bitcoin

Wounded bitcoin evangelists will argue that the principle behind bitcoin is solid. It’s a universal world currency that can in theory be used by anyone and moved anywhere, says Wayne McCurrie of FNB Wealth & Investments. "But people weren’t buying it to use it, they were buying it purely for speculation. Nothing only ever goes up. They lost a lot of money."

Shaun Murison, a senior market analyst at IG SA, says there are indications that bitcoin’s price dive was tied to its launch on various global futures exchanges, which allowed institutional players to participate on a larger scale. They could take short positions, which meant "they can hedge underlying portfolios or basically bet on the decline of bitcoin", he says

Ran Neu-Ner, host of CNBC Africa’s Crypto Trader, says the buzz around bitcoin was originally about the underlying blockchain technology. Blockchain, a digital accounting ledger, is still promising, especially as a disruptor of the financial services industry.

"People piled into this technology, as if it would change in one year’s time," Neu-Ner says. "Then the reality set in that it would take a lot longer."

While bitcoin took a dive, other cryptocurrencies, like ethereum, have done even worse. Some cryptocurrencies are down 95% from their all-time highs. "Unfortunately the majority of investors got in at the end of 2017 or beginning of 2018," Neu-Ner says.

The bitcoin bull market happened at a time when the tech was in its infancy, but "the amount of development in the last 12 months is mind-blowing", Neu-Ner says. "Last year people were willing to pay a lot of money for nothing and now they are not prepared to pay for a lot of stuff that’s already been built."

Murison says that while blockchain technology looks like it’s here to stay (in various forms), the fate of cryptocurrencies remains uncertain.

But McCurrie reckons bitcoin will survive. "I think there is a demand for it. But whenever you get a price collapse like that, it will take a hell of a long time for the speculators to come back."