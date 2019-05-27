Erratic internal moves regarding ANC’s parliamentary appointments show that the situation in the party remains fluid, hazardous and unpredictable

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Cyril Ramaphosa has to watch his back as officials jockey for position

Extract

Is there anything more exhausting than the internal politics of the ANC? Just when everyone was settling into a post-election hiatus, looking ahead to the establishment of a streamlined new government, a fresh commotion erupted in the party.

On Monday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced the new presiding officers in parliament and revealed that Nomvula Mokonyane would take up the influential position of “chair of chairs” in the National Assembly.

Mokonyane has been doubly shamed with a truly awful track record as a minister and is facing serious allegations of corruption and bribery stemming from testimony at the Zondo commission.