RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Cyril Ramaphosa has to watch his back as officials jockey for position
Erratic internal moves regarding ANC’s parliamentary appointments show that the situation in the party remains fluid, hazardous and unpredictable
27 May 2019 - 08:04
Extract
Is there anything more exhausting than the internal politics of the ANC? Just when everyone was settling into a post-election hiatus, looking ahead to the establishment of a streamlined new government, a fresh commotion erupted in the party.
On Monday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced the new presiding officers in parliament and revealed that Nomvula Mokonyane would take up the influential position of “chair of chairs” in the National Assembly.
Mokonyane has been doubly shamed with a truly awful track record as a minister and is facing serious allegations of corruption and bribery stemming from testimony at the Zondo commission.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.