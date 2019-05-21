BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Many voters still wandering in the wilderness

Extract

The outcome of the elections will be debated and analysed for some time to come, but what is clear is that many South Africans were not particularly impressed or satisfied with what was on offer. After 25 years of democracy, many voters are still scouring the wilderness for a political home with which they’re comfortable.

Even those who did vote seem to have done so with some misgivings. We may still be cock-a-hoop about our democracy — best constitution in the world and all that! — but the enthusiasm is apparently no longer widely shared.