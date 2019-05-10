TOM EATON: Small parties take stock on post election realities
The EFF has confirmed that it is, indeed, a government in waiting, and waiting, while it is now the end for Cope and the UDM
10 May 2019 - 09:31
Extract
The last results are still trickling in like tears down the cheeks of a Cope voter, but here’s what we know.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.