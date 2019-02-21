JONATHAN JANSEN: How a school library brought hope to a place of great sadness

Extract

On March 10 2017, 13-year-old Rene Roman was sent to the shop to buy chips. Her life was about to end. Renee would be discovered in a wendy house with her body covered in a carpet. Not too long afterwards a 52-year-old man was arrested. He would claim that he put a plastic bag over her head, pulled down her underwear and then used an axe to bash her head three times in order to rape the young girl. Andrew Plaatjies received two life terms.