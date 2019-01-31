JONATHAN JANSEN: Despite our best struggle credentials, we all end up sorting others into groups

Long before Carolus Linnaeus grouped organisms in a hierarchical system of classification, human beings had been sorting themselves into groups. What the 18th century Swedish naturalist, however, did for different organisms, humans do to other humans — group them.

For the Schweizer-Reneke teacher sorting all four black children into a small group and all the white children into a larger group is the most natural of human actions if you were brainwashed by apartheid ideology into thinking that there is something inherently different about human beings based on the colour of their skin.