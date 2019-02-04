JUSTICE MALALA: Sub-par SA’s leaders need to put some effort into the dismal economy
While our economy is in crisis, our leaders will insist on playing politics – and we can’t afford it
Extract
This will be the year of politics in SA. This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address. There will be much heat and noise generated by that annual event, lately characterised by shouting, heckling and violence in the chamber. The budget will be delivered at the end of the month and after that campaigning for the national and provincial elections will ramp up.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.