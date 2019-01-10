JONATHAN JANSEN: The smoke and mirrors behind the annual matric results magic show
10 January 2019 - 08:18
Extract
Watching the annual release of the matric results by the minister of basic education is like watching a magic show as a teenager. You know it is all sleight of hand but the entertainment is seductive and half the people watching the show actually believe the nonsense.
