JONATHAN JANSEN: Don’t believe the hype: most graduates do find jobs
Attitude and ambition is as important as a university scroll
Even as the Class of 2018 sat down for their terminal examinations, more than a few homegrown economists took to the airwaves to declare: graduates face a jobless future.
This is a most misleading soundbite about jobs for those who pass school or university.
The data is clear on a number of points. Most of our graduates find jobs. The more qualifications you have, the greater your income: those with a “matric certificate” (the National Senior Certificate, to be precise) earn more than those without one, those with a degree make more money than those with high school qualifications alone, and those with a second degree amass more income than those with the first degree only, and so on.
