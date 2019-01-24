JONATHAN JANSEN: Shiny tech-based education has its place, but let’s get the basics right first
When kids still drown in pit latrines, and classrooms are filled with 100 pupils, hi-tech gadgets are not a priority
24 January 2019 - 09:03
Extract
On Tuesday I completed site visits to 25 of SA’s elite primary schools. My research team is interested in how high-in-demand schools manage their admissions policy as parents — wealthy and poor, white and black — compete for access to these prized institutions.
Our book will address this question about the elite schools: Who gets in and why?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.