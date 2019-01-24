When kids still drown in pit latrines, and classrooms are filled with 100 pupils, hi-tech gadgets are not a priority

JONATHAN JANSEN: Shiny tech-based education has its place, but let’s get the basics right first

Extract

On Tuesday I completed site visits to 25 of SA’s elite primary schools. My research team is interested in how high-in-demand schools manage their admissions policy as parents — wealthy and poor, white and black — compete for access to these prized institutions.

Our book will address this question about the elite schools: Who gets in and why?