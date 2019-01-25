CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The brutal truth about Angelo Agrizzi, from a giggle of teenage girls

Extract

I was lecturing a group of fresh-faced young girls, recent arrivals in the double-digit age category, on why they needed to follow the news.

It felt a bit hypocritical, really, telling this giggly gang they should concentrate more on what was happening in the country than on their face. Hypocritical because I too would rather talk face-framing eyebrows than spew my disgruntled bile over the parlous pre-election state of affairs in our country — and the precipice-edge tension in the world at the moment.