Farmer suicides soar as worst drought in decades drives them to ruin

"We can't prove it is because of the economy faltering but it is likely," he said.

Farmers were living in the same difficult economy as everyone else but on top of that they had the drought to deal with, he added.

There was a direct correlation between a failing economy and the suicide rate, Meintjes said.

"The Greek economic collapse led to an increase in suicides of 40% to 80% depending which statistics you look at," he said.

After the banking crisis in 2008 in the US, the suicide rate rose by up to 40%.

The risk extends beyond the agriculture sector. Momentum Insurance's claims for last year show that more farmers, company directors and business owners had taken their own lives.

Chris van Zyl, deputy general manager of farmers' group TAU SA, said many farmers in the Northern Cape had suffered from drought for years.

"They were already in a dire situation. If you have a few bad years before a drought really kicks in, it just worsens the situation.

"Banks would provide overdraft only to a certain limit. Many farmers had no options from a financial point of view."