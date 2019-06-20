JONATHAN JANSEN: Sometimes all teenagers need is sympathetic ear
A second mother is the person you confide in about things you dare not talk to your real mother about
20 June 2019 - 09:53
Extract
If you were lucky, you had a second mother. It could have been an aunt or a neighbour or a family friend from church. Your real mother was the one at home who gave birth to you and/or raised you. With her, you had an appropriately formal relationship. She checked your homework and your pulse when you claimed your fever would be bad for other children at the school. The mother-at-home gave you chores and put clothes on your back. First mothers do their duty; they raise you.
