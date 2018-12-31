TONY LEON: Bigger picture says DA should ditch EFF in metros
Since part of "strengthening Cyril's hand" means also embracing his cozying up to the EFF, this is a point of vulnerability for the DA to exploit
31 December 2018 - 09:38
When an old acquaintance asked me about politics in 2019, I offered my usual shtick about why a strengthened opposition was a good voting bet.
But instead of the expected nod of agreement, he offered, "For the first time since 1994, I am voting ANC - we need to strengthen Cyril." This was uttered with a certainty that cautioned against contradiction.
