TONY LEON: Facing economic disaster, we’re still in the dark about Cyril’s ‘reform’

Only a tough reckoning, and an honest vision of the limits on current expenditure, can edge SA away from this cliff face — but how likely is this before an election?

Extract

Are some countries simply unreformable? This bleak, pre-festive season thought occurs just as Eskom, in the guise of the movie villain The Grinch who Stole Christmas, plunges the country once again into December darkness. Before interrogating some of the known facts hobbling Megawatt Park, it is quite unknown if Cyril Ramaphosa is a serious reformer, ready to sweep away the massive constraints, vested interests and sclerotic practices which have plunged us again into darkness and which could see the entire economy fall over the proverbial cliff.