JONATHAN JANSEN: Finding each other across divides doesn’t mean losing ourselves

Extract

“Why was it Sanjay and not Mohammed?” asked the Muslim father of the bride as his daughter and her fiancé sat on the brightly decorated stage, minutes away from being married.

What we were witnessing last week was one of those taken-for-granted wonderworks of SA: an interfaith marriage in a world dangerously divided by faith, culture, class, caste and custom.

In other family homes a Hindu-Muslim wedding would cause great conflict, even banishment of one or both partners from the family home. In some countries where religious fundamentalism is rife, the couple themselves would be in mortal danger.”