JONATHAN JANSEN: Top-notch teacher-training colleges the answer to our education woes
Extract
Plastered all over my Facebook pages is the one demand that South Africans seem to agree on: bring back the colleges of education.
This was in response to a question I recently posed: are universities the best place for training teachers? Almost everybody seemed to agree that universities are not suited for preparing the next generation of teachers, but if we bring back the colleges, problem solved.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.