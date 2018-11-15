JONATHAN JANSEN: Our scorn for education fuels the outrage about VC salaries
By branding these highly qualified people as overpaid parasites we risk replacing them with incompetents
Extract
No, university vice-chancellors (VCs) are not being paid too much. Yet at least once a year VC compensation is flighted as a “scandal” in the media for salaries that range from about R1m to more than R4m.
Yes, there are extremes that must be condemned, such as paying leaders of public universities millions of rand in the form of annual or retirement “bonuses” as if these were private sector companies raking up huge profits from their business dealings; I would as minister of higher education require the nominal boss of the VC, the chair of council, to pay back that money.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.