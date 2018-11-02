TOM EATON: Now that a ‘liberated’ Patricia de Lille has left, for realsies, the only way is up

It’s been a long walk to freedom for Patricia de Lille.

Just to be clear, those aren’t my words. It would take a very special kind of person to associate Nelson Mandela’s 27 years in prison, or lifetime of public service, with the 18 months of accusations, denials, name-calling, smoke-blowing and general contempt for the citizenry of Cape Town that has played out between De Lille and the DA.

Fortunately, Ms De Lille seems to be a very special kind of person.