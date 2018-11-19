JUSTICE MALALA: The global right wing is back, with Janusz Waluś as its poster child

Extract

The hate-filled, violence-loving far-right-wingers are coming. Well, actually, they are here. Perhaps they never went away.

Over the past few years far-right nationalism and racism have been on the resurgence throughout Europe. From Italy to Germany to Sweden through to the Ukraine, formations which just 25 years ago were reviled as not worthy of even being listened to are now kingmakers in coalition governments and, in some instances, are on the verge of being elected to the highest offices in their countries.

In the US the president has declared himself a “nationalist”, and right-wing nationalists close to him, such as his former adviser Steve Bannon, are so emboldened that they go on speaking tours to Europe and are hired by far-right leaders such as Hungary’s repressive Viktor Orban.