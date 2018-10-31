TOM EATON: Turns out a picture is worth much much less than we thought

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, except at Mediclinic in Stellenbosch. There, a picture is worth something else.

In a press release circulating on social media early this week, the healthcare company invited “all photographers, both hobbyists and professionals”, to take pictures of its new Stellenbosch facility, focusing on themes such as “Vineyards”, “Majestic Mountains” and something called “Dusted Moss”, which sounds like what stock brokers used to snort off the dashboards of Lamborghinis in the 1980s.

“A curated panel will select the best images, which will be printed and displayed at the newly built Mediclinic Stellenbosch,” read the invitation, adding that framing would be done “according to Mediclinic interior décor/design standards”.