THABO MOKONE: REVEALED - public protector staff are being trained by spy agency

Lawmakers from both the ANC and the DA lashed out at Mkhwebane after she told them that a security manager at the Public Protector's office was undergoing training at the spy agency and there was a possibility that the SSA could take over the information management system of the body set up in terms of chapter nine of the constitution.

But Mkhwebane has rejected the criticism, saying the SSA was also a constitutional body with the mandate to protect national security and that it was a cost-saving measure for it to train her employees because there were no fees involved.

Mkhwebane was in parliament to present her annual performance plan for the 2018/2019 financial year to the justice portfolio committee but legislators were more concerned with governance issues in her office following earlier reports of a staff exodus.