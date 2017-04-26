Thulsie twins were ordered to 'kill Zapiro', state alleges

Cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro, also known as Zapiro, was allegedly on the hit list of terror-accused twin brothers Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, whose reading included articles such as "Make a Bomb in the Kitchen of Your Mom".

This is according to the state's provisional indictment submitted in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The state alleges that the 23-year-olds were researching how to mount terrorist attacks in South Africa after their attempts to leave the country to join the Islamic State failed.

Seven other alleged targets included King David High School in Linksfield, Johannesburg, and the diplomatic missions of the UK, the US and Russia, all in Pretoria.