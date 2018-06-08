TOM EATON: Zuma's not lying, he's just living on another planet

'I am starting to believe that he inhabits a political, social and ethical reality is that utterly unrecognisable to you or me'

It comes down to our definition of a lie, which is, we all agree, to make an intentionally false statement. The liar knows the truth but chooses to present a distorted or entirely fabricated version of it.

But what happens if the “liar” is living in a reality where his lies are accepted truths? Is he a liar just because our version of reality differs from his? Is the problem with him, or is it with us?

In some instances we are happy to be flexible. Nobody, for example, would accuse a schizophrenic or psychotic person of telling lies when he or she describes things that have not happened in our reality.