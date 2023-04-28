How MultiChoice withstood the streaming onslaught

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
The assumption that the arrival of multinational streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in South Africa would lead to the demise of MultiChoice now seems baseless.
The theory was that given the ease of access to a streaming service for as little as R126 a month, Netflix, with its library of about 5,500 movies and TV shows, would steamroller MultiChoice into oblivion.
MultiChoice’s dependence on satellite broadcasting was seen as its achilles heel, as consumers were expected to pick a streaming service over the cost of installing satellite dishes and buying a set-top box.
For its part, there were no setup costs for Netflix — all that was needed was a reliable broadband connection to access the service.
Netflix: a business and cultural revolutionary
There were good reasons to fear Netflix.
It pioneered a service that allowed people to watch a show whenever it suited them. Before this, they had to make an “appointment” to consume their entertainment. Now they could binge-watch all the episodes of their favourite shows in one sitting.
So, when Netflix announced its expansion into more than 130 countries (including South Africa) in January 2016, consumers around the globe were ecstatic, but local broadcasters were nervous.
At the time, Netflix was a company on the up. It had increased revenue by 30% to $6.77bn for the year to end-December 2016 and had set aside $6bn to finance the creation of its own content.
But seven years after Netflix launched in South Africa, MultiChoice has not only survived, it has thrived.
In 2016, MultiChoice had 10-million subscribers across Africa; now it has 22.1-million in 50 countries.
Since it was spun out of Naspers in 2019, revenue has grown from R47.4bn for the year ended March 2018 to R55.24bn for the 2022 period. Operating profit has gone from R6.38bn to R10.29bn.
MultiChoice did this despite increasing competition in the streaming space with the arrival of Apple TV+, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.
The digital divide
How has it stayed in the game in the face of such stiff competition?
First, there should have been an asterisk next to the threat posed by the streaming platforms, in that they are dependent on reliable and affordable high-speed broadband to provide their services.
But broadband infrastructure and broadband pricing have been neither ubiquitous nor cheap in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.
South Africa had only 2.04 fixed broadband subscribers per 100 people in 2016, compared with the US’s 32.31, according to the World Bank.
It’s a similar story on pricing. The International Telecommunication Union says broadband can be considered affordable when it is at or below 5% of the average monthly income. By this measure, in South Africa only 30% of the population could afford access, according to a 2014 World Bank blog.
Without widespread and affordable broadband, MultiChoice’s satellite offering had an advantage over streamers, as the digital divide stopped them from getting a solid footing.
“There were two fundamental misreadings of MultiChoice,” says Arthur Goldstuck, founder and CEO of World Wide Worx. “The one was that satellite TV still has a foundational role to play in bringing pay TV to the masses, and streaming TV was not going to be the solution for many years to come.”
MultiChoice had also been quietly preparing for the streaming challenge and had “skilfully developed low-cost pay-TV options across Africa”.
This can be seen in packages that offer European football coverage for as little as R369 a month, and no-frills packages for as low and R29 a month.
Aside from making available more affordable DStv satellite packages, it launched Showmax, its own streaming service, just months before Netflix arrived in South Africa. It started offering live sport on its Showmax Pro package in October 2022.
So far, MultiChoice is holding its own in the streaming fight. Though neither MultiChoice nor Netflix releases subscriber numbers, Digital TV Research previously estimated Showmax would have 1.08-million subscribers across Africa by the end of 2022, against Netflix’s 3.29-million.
Digital TV Research expects the streaming market to more than double from 6.15-million in 2022 to 15.57-million by 2028.
When it comes to getting sports broadcast rights, MultiChoice has been ruthless in squeezing out the competition
Local is lucrative
MultiChoice has also held onto its viewers by giving them forms of entertainment the streamers struggle to compete in, such as local TV entertainment and live sport.
Though both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video produce local content, they are on the back foot against MultiChoice, which has about 73,000 hours of local content.
Goldstuck says people like this type of content because they want to consume media that is relevant to them. But aside from this, MultiChoice is also profiting from the “celebrity factor” — it makes content featuring the top actors in the countries Showmax operates in.
These actors have enormous followings, and the TV shows and movies they are in generate a lot of interest, which further cements MultiChoice’s audience.
Sport: an ephemeral product
When it comes to getting sports broadcast rights, MultiChoice has been ruthless in squeezing out the competition. This can be seen in how it won the rights to broadcast the English Premier League football games in Nigeria in 2010.
It outcompeted HiTV for the rights, which were so crucial to the Nigerian satellite broadcaster that just over a year after losing them it was out of business.
“Purely on the back of premiership rights DStv was able to take over the Nigerian TV market,” says Goldstuck.
For broadcasters, sport has unique characteristics that give them a significant edge, if they have the broadcast rights, over other forms of entertainment.
As former European Commission director-general for the internal market, Alexander Schaub put it in 2002, sport is an “ephemeral product” because viewers are mostly interested in live broadcasts.
This means that getting people to watch something else instead of sport is difficult, “as viewers want to see a given event”, he said. Unlike other TV shows, they are not prepared to substitute one show for another.
My enemy’s enemy
Aside from its array of sports broadcasting rights — which include Europe’s Champions League, the Indian Premier League and all of SA Rugby’s matches — MultiChoice has also maintained its relationship with HBO, a premium TV subscription service in the US.
HBO is critically important to MultiChoice, as it gives it access to popular and highly regarded shows such as Succession, Game of Thrones and The Last of Us.
HBO has long seen Netflix as a rival — and, unlike other US broadcasters which were happy to sign away streaming rights, regarded the licensing of its content to a streaming platform as a threat.
US broadcasters eventually realised their mistake; they ended their content-sharing agreements with Netflix and launched their own platforms.
As a result, MultiChoice now also has to deal with Apple TV+, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.
It has responded by deepening its partnerships with global content producers.
French pay-TV group Groupe Canal+ has steadily increased its holding in MultiChoice to 30.3%. Goldstuck believes this partnership will enable its expansion into Francophone Africa.
For MultiChoice, having the streamers onboard is a win because it expands its content offering for its subscriber base
Cyberwar
MultiChoice also announced in March 2023 that it had closed a deal with NBCUniversal, according to which it would use the US group’s Peacock technology platform to stream Showmax.
Goldstuck says that in terms of content Showmax was competitive, but the platform seemed to be taking strain. By partnering with NBCUniversal, it now has access to global software development resources.
“NBCUniversal has far more capacity for investing in Peacock than MultiChoice has for investing in Showmax’s platform.”
Investing in technology is crucial for broadcasters. Netflix invests about $2bn a year into research & development, for example. It spends this money on an array of technology like having its recommendations adapt “in the moment” to what someone is watching, and detecting fraud by modelling changes in user behaviour.
MultiChoice also understands the importance of technology and announced the creation of a technology division earlier this year. The new division houses its broadcast technology division, enterprise business systems, group digital, DStv streaming technology and project management units.
Competition
Though MultiChoice and Netflix are fierce competitors, it does not mean they are not open to co-operation. MultiChoice offers access to Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube through its Explora Ultra decoders. Subscribers can even add their Netflix subscriptions to their DStv accounts.
This deal makes sense for the streamers; because broadband access is still limited in the region, they have to partner with MultiChoice to get their content to the mass market, says Goldstuck.
For MultiChoice, having the streamers onboard is a win because it expands its content offering for its subscriber base.
“MultiChoice essentially is a content platform. And the content can come from anywhere, and it can be sourced or created in any way, and it can be distributed in any way.”
How MultiChoice withstood the streaming onslaught
The broadcaster has thrived by giving viewers what they want: local content and live sport
