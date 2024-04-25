Rex Trueform
Fashion retailer or investment company? It's not that clear-cut
The group is a work in progress and, despite the constrained economy, remains cash generative
25 April 2024 - 08:00
Rex Trueform (Rextru) is one of the JSE’s great transformation stories. Back in the 1980s the group, started and then controlled by the Shub family, took an inspired decision to supplement its core clothing manufacturing operations with a factory store to sell garments to the public.
This proved lucrative, and soon the Queenspark fashion retailing brand was being expanded to new locales. So, unlike the many other JSE-listed clothing manufacturers that unravelled when the flow of imported cheaper clothing could not be stanched, Rextru had a new lease of corporate life...
