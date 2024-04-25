Patience will be needed for those buying new-look Transaction Capital
Separate listing of WeBuyCars means a cash boost, but there are still complications around SA Taxi
25 April 2024 - 08:00
The restructured Transaction Capital (TCP) is hardly a left-for-dead listing. There remains a fairly compelling financial services rump — which was the reason investors initially took a liking to TCP.
However, there has been far more investor interest in the separate listing of online vehicle retailer WeBuyCars (WBC) than the remnants of TCP...
