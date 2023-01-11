Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril the ditherer

Ramaphosa is in a strong position, but still puts party ahead of the people

11 January 2023 - 08:00 Justice Malala

Investors should temper their expectations of what economic reforms President Cyril Ramaphosa and the new ANC leadership will implement in 2023.

Ramaphosa has more leverage in the party. He won the party presidency decisively in December. The series of victories against opponents trying to unseat him using the Phala Phala saga has added to his standing in the party...

