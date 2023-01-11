DARREN BERGMAN: Will Cyril Ramaphosa use his term to make SA an international leader?

Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
When faced with complex problems people can often find easy answers comforting even if they don’t really work
Auditor-general flags irregular expenditure of more than R10bn in Tshwane after opposition pledges to clean up municipal government
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Scrapping of proposed deal leaves Telkom as a bridesmaid after attracting three suitors over the past year
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Anderson Torres, who was security chief in the capital, Brasilia, allegedly connived in the storming of government buildings and was abroad at the time of the attacks
First captain of a black national side to leave SA proved to be a player, coach, selector and administrator of great influence
From the vastness of the bushveld to the camdeboo plains, here are three lodges you have to visit this year
With dismal ANC national executive committee (NEC) election results for all three ministers of the international relations and co-operation department, President Cyril Ramaphosa must read the tea leaves and see that the party's branches seem to be on the same page as the focus groups currently polling the ANC at below 50% at national level.
One of the strategies that is failing the ANC most is its foreign policy, specifically continued support of policies that are outdated and regressive. The ANC is not gaining supporters from its foreign policy; indeed, it is not even retaining members because of it. Therefore, it needs to dig deep and ask the tough questions on whether historic loyalties should trump future prosperity.
The latest and most obvious concern is the ANC’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For years the DA tried to get the ANC to use its proximity to Russian president Vladimir Putin to help de-escalate situation on the Crimean peninsula and then the build-up of the Russian military and population in the Donbas.
At no stage would anyone be asked to take a side. The ANC had an opportunity to sell SA as world-class mediators and help secure world peace. It was only once the incursion took place that the DA insisted that the ANC push for an immediate withdrawal, for the protection of the people of SA, its economy and its reputation on the world stage.
The ANC is playing a reckless game of Russian roulette with the lives of South Africans by allowing Russian billionaires and other entities to land or dock on our shores, not making any attempt to censure Russia in the Brics forum, and by antagonising the West and in so doing jeopardising trade agreements and other economic spin offs.
It is a good time to review our membership of certain forums in terms of cost, benefit and productivity. For instance, in Brics, Russia has given trade concessions to Brazil, India and China for their stance and utterances during the incursion, but SA has got nothing but orders and instruction.
Reading through the latest policy papers of other regions about the conflict, it is sad to see that the ANC has plunged into blind historic loyalty and is not prepared to be progressive in its positioning for the sake of peace and prosperity.
The ANC should be using the opportunity as liberators and supposed protectors of human rights to be consistent and inclusive in its approach and to engage all parties and perform its oversight role productively, not through lobby groups and magazines.
The president has an opportunity to lead the ANC and this country into becoming a world-class player. It needs to do the following:
For too long SA has been on the right side of wrong decisions. We have humiliated ourselves, shown ourselves to be too ambiguous and more vocal and involved in countries abroad than on our continent.
For the president to put us back on the international stage and get us serious recognition, he will need to be more decisive, more vocal and take the lead on foreign policy rather than being led.
• Bergman is a DA MP and shadow international relations minister.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DARREN BERGMAN: Will Cyril Ramaphosa use his term to make SA an international leader?
The latest and most obvious concern is the ANC’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine
With dismal ANC national executive committee (NEC) election results for all three ministers of the international relations and co-operation department, President Cyril Ramaphosa must read the tea leaves and see that the party's branches seem to be on the same page as the focus groups currently polling the ANC at below 50% at national level.
One of the strategies that is failing the ANC most is its foreign policy, specifically continued support of policies that are outdated and regressive. The ANC is not gaining supporters from its foreign policy; indeed, it is not even retaining members because of it. Therefore, it needs to dig deep and ask the tough questions on whether historic loyalties should trump future prosperity.
The latest and most obvious concern is the ANC’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For years the DA tried to get the ANC to use its proximity to Russian president Vladimir Putin to help de-escalate situation on the Crimean peninsula and then the build-up of the Russian military and population in the Donbas.
At no stage would anyone be asked to take a side. The ANC had an opportunity to sell SA as world-class mediators and help secure world peace. It was only once the incursion took place that the DA insisted that the ANC push for an immediate withdrawal, for the protection of the people of SA, its economy and its reputation on the world stage.
The ANC is playing a reckless game of Russian roulette with the lives of South Africans by allowing Russian billionaires and other entities to land or dock on our shores, not making any attempt to censure Russia in the Brics forum, and by antagonising the West and in so doing jeopardising trade agreements and other economic spin offs.
It is a good time to review our membership of certain forums in terms of cost, benefit and productivity. For instance, in Brics, Russia has given trade concessions to Brazil, India and China for their stance and utterances during the incursion, but SA has got nothing but orders and instruction.
Reading through the latest policy papers of other regions about the conflict, it is sad to see that the ANC has plunged into blind historic loyalty and is not prepared to be progressive in its positioning for the sake of peace and prosperity.
The ANC should be using the opportunity as liberators and supposed protectors of human rights to be consistent and inclusive in its approach and to engage all parties and perform its oversight role productively, not through lobby groups and magazines.
The president has an opportunity to lead the ANC and this country into becoming a world-class player. It needs to do the following:
For too long SA has been on the right side of wrong decisions. We have humiliated ourselves, shown ourselves to be too ambiguous and more vocal and involved in countries abroad than on our continent.
For the president to put us back on the international stage and get us serious recognition, he will need to be more decisive, more vocal and take the lead on foreign policy rather than being led.
• Bergman is a DA MP and shadow international relations minister.
Ramaphosa plays down suggestion central bank mandate change is imminent
Ramaphosa says he won’t consider resigning
Ramaphosa wants to retool industrial policy with Africa in mind
Ramaphosa ANC win eases policy uncertainty in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa plays down suggestion central bank mandate change is imminent
Ramaphosa ANC win eases policy uncertainty in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.