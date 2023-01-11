Opinion

DARREN BERGMAN: Will Cyril Ramaphosa use his term to make SA an international leader?

The latest and most obvious concern is the ANC’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

11 January 2023 - 05:00 Darren Bergman
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG
With dismal ANC national executive committee (NEC) election results for all three ministers of the international relations and co-operation department, President Cyril Ramaphosa must read the tea leaves and see that the party's branches seem to be on the same page as the focus groups currently polling the ANC at below 50% at national level.

One of the strategies that is failing the ANC most is its foreign policy, specifically continued support of policies that are outdated and regressive. The ANC is not gaining supporters from its foreign policy; indeed, it is not even retaining members because of it. Therefore, it needs to dig deep and ask the tough questions on whether historic loyalties should trump future prosperity.

The latest and most obvious concern is the ANC’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For years the DA tried to get the ANC to use its proximity to Russian president Vladimir Putin to help de-escalate situation on the Crimean peninsula and then the build-up of the Russian military and population in the Donbas.

At no stage would anyone be asked to take a side. The ANC had an opportunity to sell SA as world-class mediators and help secure world peace. It was only once the incursion took place that the DA insisted that the ANC push for an immediate withdrawal, for the protection of the people of SA, its economy and its reputation on the world stage.

The ANC is playing a reckless game of Russian roulette with the lives of South Africans by allowing Russian billionaires and other entities to land or dock on our shores, not making any attempt to censure Russia in the Brics forum, and by antagonising the West and in so doing jeopardising trade agreements and other economic spin offs.

It is a good time to review our membership of certain forums in terms of cost, benefit and productivity. For instance, in Brics, Russia has given trade concessions to Brazil, India and China for their stance and utterances during the incursion, but SA has got nothing but orders and instruction.

Reading through the latest policy papers of other regions about the conflict, it is sad to see that the ANC has plunged into blind historic loyalty and is not prepared to be progressive in its positioning for the sake of peace and prosperity.

The ANC should be using the opportunity as liberators and supposed protectors of human rights to be consistent and inclusive in its approach and to engage all parties and perform its oversight role productively, not through lobby groups and magazines.

The president has an opportunity to lead the ANC and this country into becoming a world-class player. It needs to do the following:

  • Appoint heads of missions that are fit for purpose. Career diplomats need to have more opportunities and our political appointees need to be focused on bringing in more trade and economic opportunities.
  • Make the department of international relations and co-operation solely responsible for its missions and the administration thereof. That means doing away with the department of public works’ being responsible for maintenance of some of the properties, and also outsource the processing of most consular services to a third party. We should also be circumspect with the countries that we require to have visas when coming to our shores. We should be trying to bring in as many tourists, investors and dignitaries as possible, not putting obstacles in their way.
  • A concerted effort must be made to show the rest of the world that corruption and service delivery failures are being prioritised and dealt with. Unless we can get electricity generation under control, corrupt politicians and officials sentenced and arrested, and municipalities and provinces running efficiently, we will not be able to attract any further direct foreign investment. Furthermore, in the current climate, we run the risk of foreign companies withdrawing from our country and moving to neighbouring countries. This could signify the start of a spiralling trend that SA can ill-afford.
  • The last but most important legacy building move for Ramaphosa is to stamp his authority in the region by pushing for stability and unity. Through the Southern African Development Community and the AU, the president must be vocal about free and fair elections, power distribution, stamping out terrorism and ensuring peace in the region.

For too long SA has been on the right side of wrong decisions. We have humiliated ourselves, shown ourselves to be too ambiguous and more vocal and involved in countries abroad than on our continent.

For the president to put us back on the international stage and get us serious recognition, he will need to be more decisive, more vocal and take the lead on foreign policy rather than being led.

• Bergman is a DA MP and shadow international relations minister. 

