LETTER: Rassie is from the Eastern Cape

In contrast to PGM miners, these are good times for Gold Fields, Harmony Gold and AngloGold Ashanti
Reserve Bank makes a good case for a lower inflation target but there are obstacles to overcome, including government inefficiency
Foreign visitors are flocking to the country, with Cape Town’s international tourist tally testing a record high over Easter
With the JSE underperforming global equity markets, SA Inc looks decidedly cheap. But that spells danger — particularly ahead of a tightly contested election and its potentially pivotal outcome
Whether you’re a bird nerd, a twitcher, a lister or just curious, the region is a win when it comes to encountering our feathered friends
Within the luxury sector, there are degrees of desirability — Ferrari, for example, will always make Aston Martin look like a carthorse
“A visionary from the Free State” (Cover Story, April 25-May 1)? No, FM, Rassie Erasmus is a boytjie from Despatch, in the Eastern Cape.
Graham ErasmusBy e-mail
