LETTER: Rassie is from the Eastern Cape

Bok mastermind has his roots in Despatch

09 May 2024 - 04:00
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
“A visionary from the Free State” (Cover Story, April 25-May 1)? No, FM, Rassie Erasmus is a boytjie from Despatch, in the Eastern Cape.

Graham Erasmus
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

