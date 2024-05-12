Business South Africa has too much office space, says Redefine Companies merging satellite branches and moving to more upmarket workplaces, says property group B L Premium

South Africa has an oversupply of offices, as some companies have merged their satellite branches and others are moving to more upmarket workplaces, according to property group Redefine.

CEO Andrew König said the oversupply was a result of new office developments that preceded the pandemic having been built and firms having merged some of their offices. ..